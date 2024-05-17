Child rapist sentenced to 8-20 years

A Mexican national seemed more concerned about how he would pay restitution if he got deported than the 8-20 years in prison he received for attempted sexual assault on Tuesday.

Ricardo Perez Serrano, 59, had to be brought back to the United States from Mexico after he fled the country after investigators contacted him about the incident that occurred at Lake Tahoe on Jan. 22-23, 2017. The attempt plea is a legal fiction.

Ricardo Serrano-Perez

The survivor monitored the proceedings but didn’t speak.

“She doesn’t want to give the defendant any more of her life after she waited seven years after he fled to Mexico,” prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said.

The incident resulted in the survivor being abandoned by her family and forced her to restart her life from scratch.

Speaking through an interpreter, Perez Serrano said he lost his mind.

In addition to the prison sentence, Perez Serrano was ordered to pay $1,425 for a psycho-sexual evaluation and $1,280 for extradition.

Through the interpreter, Perez Serrano asked how he was supposed to pay the restitution if he was deported.

“I won’t be able to make that kind of money in Mexico,” he said.

District Judge Tod Young said that if he didn’t pay it a warrant would be issued for his arrest in the United States.

Perez had been extradited to Douglas County on October 9, 2023, after having been arrested in Mexico on May 17, 2023.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement aided in his extradition.

A presentence investigation was conducted by the Division of Parole and Probation in preparation for the sentencing of Perez, and the Division found that according to the Department of Homeland Security United States Immigration and Customs, records indicate that Perez has an outstanding warrant of removal pending.

“The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office commends its law enforcement partners in their efforts to bring Perez to justice and end this chapter for the victim,” District Attorney Mark Jackson said.