Chili, beer and family fun at Thin Air Chili Cook Off in Kirkwood Village

The Kirkwood Community Association hosts the 19th annual Thin Air Chili Cook Off at Kirkwood Village Saturday, Aug. 31.

Shutterstock

For nearly two decades residents and visitors alike have trekked to Kirkwood Mountain Resort to enjoy chili, drinks and good company.

That streak continues Saturday, Aug. 31, when the 19th annual Thin Air Chili Cook Off gets underway at Kirkwood Village.

Sponsored by the Kirkwood Community Association, the event features creations from the region’s top chili makers, beer and wine tasting, live music, fun for the whole family and more … which sounds pretty much like a perfect Saturday in the Sierra Nevada.

The South Lake Tahoe-based Wesley Orsolic Band, which falls into the funk/jazz/blues genres, will provide live music during the cook off.

As far as tickets, the Association offers several different price options. Those 21 and older who want to taste both chili and beer/wine pay $35. The cost includes a commemorative glass. Chili tasting without alcohol runs $20 and entry to the “kid’s zone” — which includes face painting, games, arts and crafts — is $10.

And the best part: net proceeds from the cook off will benefit the Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dog Foundation. Dogs and firefighters — can’t beat that.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Kirkwood Community Association website http://www.thekca.org/. Tickets can also be purchased on the village plaza on the day of the event.

If you’re interested in participating, contact Cheryl Stern at Cheryl.Stern49@gmail.com. Cash prizes will be awarded at 3:45 p.m. for best chili, crowd favorite and best booth.