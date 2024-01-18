Chilis, Chowders and Soups, Oh My: Where to find the best soups in the basin

It’s a cold, snowy morning in the basin. The only thing you want to do is warm up after a long day on the mountain, and you’re on the search for the best soups in the basin.

The search for the perfect soup for the coming winter days has finally come to the end, with select restaurants in the basin offering up a unique look at traditional soups. Even though there are very few places that specialize in just soup, there’s a great chance you can stumble upon a fantastic soup, chowder, or chili in some of the most unlikely places.

Keep reading to take a look at the different spots around the basin that offer up a great taste that feels like coming home.

Ladles by the Lake, South Lake Tahoe

Ladles by the Lake, which is a part of Glazed and Confused, the donut shop in South Lake Tahoe, is a soup company that offers a variety of soups, salads, and sides that fit perfectly with a great cup of soup.

The menu is simple, with many options to choose from, and the option to order samplers in order to try all the tasty soups available for the day.

Soups on the menu include a New England clam chowder, a chicken noodle, a tomato basil, a chicken tortilla, a broccoli and cheddar, a Poblano pepper and white cheddar, a southwestern corn chowder, a loaded baked potato soup, a cauliflower white cheddar, and Italian wedding soup, and a garden vegetable soup.

Ladles by the Lake’s Chicken Tortilla Soup. Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The options seem to be endless, with something for everyone to try. Each cup of soup is $4. Samplers include the six ounce sippers, which is six ounces of six different soups for just $24.

If you’re looking for a little more of each soup, you can try eight ounces of four soups for $23. The family pack is also an option, coming in at sixteen ounces of four delicious soups.

Nothing pairs better with soup than a crispy grilled cheese, which can come with American, pepper jack, or Swiss cheese on sourdough, with the option to add ham or turkey to the sandwich. In addition, a ham and cheese croissant is available to pair with the soups, along with biscuits and gravy and bagels.

This restaurant is located conveniently in South Lake Tahoe side by side with Glazed and Confused Tahoe Donuts, which offers a great sweet bite after a taste of incredible, savory soups, made in house and always ready to serve.

Popular items include the New England clam chowder and the chicken noodle soup, but each soup is definitely worth a try. This is one of the only restaurants in town that offers soup as a main bite, and should be added to your list when thinking of places to enjoy dinner this winter.

To learn more about Ladles by the Lake visit ladlesbythelake.com .

MacDuff’s Pub, South Lake Tahoe

MacDuff’s is not one to miss out on when searching for the perfect soup in the basin. This homey, tavern style restaurant was voted the number two of the best overall restaurants in South Lake Tahoe, and it’s no wonder why.

Their menu is extensive, with options perfect for anyone, including a fantastic soup served hot and fresh for anyone looking to warm up.

Chili, Corn Chowder, Clam Chowder, French onion soup from MacDuffs. Miranda Jacobson / Tahoe Magazine

There are four options to choose from at MacDuff’s including a soup du jour, which is an alternating soup option, a French onion soup, a chili topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and jalapeño, and a hearty clam chowder.

The soup du jour that was served the time this article was written was a tasty and jam-packed corn chowder with bacon, corn, and potatoes in a creamy chowder broth.

The soups are unmatchable, with something different in each that makes you keep coming back for more bites.

By far, the corn chowder was the greatest of the soups, with a savory and sweet taste that will keep your mouth watering throughout the entire meal. You won’t want to stop eating this chowder.

For those looking for a little bit of spice, the chili is not to be missed. This chili is packed with a punch, classically made and topped with excellence including cheese, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.

Chili from MacDuffs. Miranda Jacobson / Tahoe Magazine

There are other tasty items on the menu for those looking for a full meal, with a chicken pot pie and truffle mac-and-cheese also available for purchase. The people who frequent MacDuff’s are both locals and newcomers, but all are incredibly welcoming throughout your meal.

If you’re looking for fantastic soups and to maybe make a few new friends, head over to MacDuff’s, grab a beer, and try out their many options for soups, chilis, and chowders.

MacDuff’s is located at 1041 Fremont Ave, and they are open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Ha Noi Pho, South Lake Tahoe

Ha Noi Pho is a true taste of Vietnamese food that you don’t want to miss out on. Their menu has traditional meals, but features a pho beef broth noodle soup, made with beef broth and rice noodles, topped with onion, cilantro, and side of bean sports, Thai basil, jalapeno, and lime.

The soup can be paired with multiple different meat options, although vegetarian options are available as well. Some of the most popular pairings include a rare beef or chicken soup, which pairs well with lime and bean sprouts.

Rare beef pho served with traditional toppings . Miranda Jacobson / Tahoe Magazine

The noodle restaurant has an extensive menu, with plenty of options to choose from to pair with your meal, including pot stickers and spring rolls, along with crab rangoons.

The broth and rice noodles are truly what make this meal absolutely scrumptious, with each bite packing immense flavor. Pho is traditionally served without much spice, but those who frequent the meal will tend to add spices, including jalapeno, in order to bring even more flavor to the meal.

To learn more about Ha Noi Pho visit vietnamesecuisinesouthlaketahoe.com.

Crosby’s Tavern and Gaming, Incline Village

Crosby’s Tavern and Gaming is a family-friendly restaurant located in the Christmas Tree Village in Incline Village, offering up an all day menu perfect for anyone passing through and looking for a bite.

The restaurant is home to a southwestern pork green chili, which can be served over a beef or chicken burrito, or can be eaten on its own as a bowl or cup.

The chili is light and airy, with a mix of spice that is tantalizing to try. The chili is made in house, and is served daily.

If you’re looking for something else to warm you up but you’re not sure what to try, make sure you get a taste of Crosby’s soup of the day. Always different and always fresh, these soups are a fantastic way to fill up without feeling like you’re overfilled.

Ranging from clam chowder to a vegetable soup, from chicken tortilla to a cream of spinach or cream of asparagus.

The soup changes up often, so make sure to call ahead and ask what the soup of the day is if you’re looking to have a specific soup. In addition to soups and chilis, Crosby’s serves a number of other fun appetizers that pair perfectly with a cup of soup, ranging from mozzarella sticks and old school meatballs, to double dipped wings and zucchini sticks.

The pricing here is moderate, and affordable to anyone with a little money to spend and the desire to join in with the community.

Crosby’s is also frequented by locals, families, and newcomers, with somewhere for anyone. Sit at the bar and watch the latest game while you enjoy soup and gaming, or bring the whole family to try this extensive menu filled with mouth-watering options perfect for anyone.

To learn more about Crosby’s visit crosbyspub.com .

Tremigo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, Palisades Tahoe

Tremigo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, which is located at Palisades Tahoe, is a hidden gem in The Village, home to the fantastic chicken tortilla soup.

This house made soup is like coming home to grandma’s house and getting homemade goodness.

The shredded chicken is served in a light broth with tomato, onion, shredded tortilla chips, and shredded cheese. The savory soup is balanced out with fresh cilantro and avocado, which adds an airiness to the meal that will leave you wanting bowl after bowl.

The crunchiness of the tortillas also creates a vibrant flavor with the mild broth that gives a satisfactory bite every time.

Tremigo has plenty of seating both in the restaurant and at the bar, with a mind-blowing salsa perfect for snacking on until your soup arrives. Whether you’re out for lunch with your friends and coming down after a day on the mountain, Tremigo is the perfect place to go if you want to relax with a good drink and even better soup.

To learn more about Tremigo visit http://www.tremigotahoe.com .