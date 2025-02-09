Years ago, I wrote a mini book called “Chill Out!”; it included savvy tips straight from doctors. The little gem included ways to chillax for the body, mind, and spirit. Still, I’m only human and not immune to feeling high anxiety.

A few weeks ago, I was facing a dental appointment, preparing my taxes, working on three novels, and watching the news chock-full of roller coaster politics. One visit to my GP later, he wrote Rx: Stay clear from news 5-7 days. On day three, I took my vitals—back to normal! As a sensitive author with a super vivid imagination, I know it’s challenging to stay sane during chaos. So, I’ve put together a short list of heart-healthy strategies that can help you, like me, help keep the ticker ticking!

1. Work-Related Stress: Working hard for the money can arise from deadlines, high demands, or conflicts with colleagues. To avoid this, prioritize tasks, set realistic goals, and practice good communication. Heart Tip: Managing work stress is heart healthy because it lowers the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease linked with chronic stress.

2. Financial Woes: Money matters often lead to anxiety about bills, debt, or job security. Creating a budget, seeking financial advice, and building an ER fund and help tame these worries. Heart Tip: Reducing financial stress if good for heart health as it lowers cortisol levels and reduces temptation to go to unhealthy behaviors like overeating or smoking.

3. Relationship Issues: Conflicts with family or friends can be a big source of stress. Open communication, and setting boundaries, when necessary, can help manage these issues. Heart Tip: Healthy relationships contribute to heart health by promoting emotional support and reducing feelings of isolation that can negatively impact heart health.

4. Health Concerns: Worrying about personal health or the health of loved ones can be overwhelming. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise and practicing mindfulness (live in the present rather than stress about the past or future) can rid some of this stress. Heart Tip: Taking charge of anxiety supports heart health by encouraging proactive behaviors that prevent heart disease.

5. Major Life Changes: Changing jobs or experiencing loss can be s-t-r-e-s-s-f-u-l. Preparing for such changes by planning ahead and seeking support from friends, furry companions, and hobbies can ease the transition and help you stay grounded. Heart Tip: Successfully navigating life changes like a storm promotes resilience and reduces the physiological impacts of stress on the heart.

Uncontrollable Stressors

While many stressors are manageable some factors like superstorms and wildfires, or political unrest are beyond your control. In these situations:

Natural Disasters: Preparing an ER plan and having supplies ready can reduce anxiety when facing potential disasters.

Weather: Staying informed about weather patterns allows you to take precaution but can’t change the weather itself.

Politics: Engaging in community discussions or advocacy may provide a sense of calm despite feeling overwhelmed by political events gone wrong.

Understanding that some stressors are out of your control helps you focus on what you can influence while employing coping strategies to maintain overall well-being during life’s ups and downs.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com