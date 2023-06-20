Chilly temps break record at South Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Tuesday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., — The high temperature on Monday at South Lake Tahoe was cold enough to break an almost 30-year record.

The thermometer reached a high of 54 at Lake Tahoe Airport on Monday, according to National Weather Service data, which broke the record for the lowest high temperature on the date set in 1995.

The high of 54 is 20 degrees below seasonal averages for the time of year (74) while the overnight low of 38 was right in line with season averages.

Another record could fall on Tuesday with the weather service calling for a high of 59 which would tie the mark, again set in 1995.

The overnight low Tuesday night into Wednesday could dip into the upper 20s and the below freezing temps could impact sensitive vegetation.

The winds that howled for the last couple of days will return to normal with 5 to 10 mph south to southwest winds prevailing into Thursday which will coincide with a slight temperature rise into the mid 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Thursday into Friday with the service calling for a 20% chance.

“While on the weaker side, this low could introduce enough instability to trigger a few spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms across the Sierra as early as Thursday afternoon with chances persisting into Friday,” the service said.

The weekend is shaping up to be sunny and mostly clear with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.