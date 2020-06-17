Chinook firefighting helicopter to be stationed this summer at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has improved firefighting capability this summer with a Chinook helicopter currently stationed on the South Shore.

A Type 1 Boeing CH-47D firefighting helicopter (aka “Chinook”) will call the basin its home this summer, according to a press release from the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The firefighting helicopter, that was contracted by the Forest Service, is equipped with a 2,600 gallon bucket and is used to support initial attack wildfire operations.

The firefighting resource may be relocated on an as needed basis.

Type 1 aviation resources provide greater overall firefighting capability due to additional power, size or capacity. They are ideal for taking care of fires quickly when they are small in size and they are also valuable on large or complex incidents.

“We are very excited to have the Chinook here,” said LTBMU Fire Management Officer Carrie Thaler in the release. “Especially with the Lake Tahoe Basin currently in a moderate drought with above normal significant fire potential predicted for this summer.”