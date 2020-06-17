Chinook firefighting helicopter to be stationed this summer at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has improved firefighting capability this summer with a Chinook helicopter currently stationed on the South Shore.
A Type 1 Boeing CH-47D firefighting helicopter (aka “Chinook”) will call the basin its home this summer, according to a press release from the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
The firefighting helicopter, that was contracted by the Forest Service, is equipped with a 2,600 gallon bucket and is used to support initial attack wildfire operations.
The firefighting resource may be relocated on an as needed basis.
Support Local Journalism
Type 1 aviation resources provide greater overall firefighting capability due to additional power, size or capacity. They are ideal for taking care of fires quickly when they are small in size and they are also valuable on large or complex incidents.
“We are very excited to have the Chinook here,” said LTBMU Fire Management Officer Carrie Thaler in the release. “Especially with the Lake Tahoe Basin currently in a moderate drought with above normal significant fire potential predicted for this summer.”
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User