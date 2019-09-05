Chipotle coming to South Lake Tahoe

A "coming soon" banner hangs at the site of a future Chipoltle.

Annemarie Prudente / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The next business to move into the recently constructed Bijou Marketplace is searching for employees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a location in the marketplace, according to a “coming soon” banner.

The Tex-Mex fast food restaurant will join Chase Bank, Panda Express and Five Guys in the center, which sits at the corner of U.S. 50 and Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

Whole Foods has signed a lease to be the market’s anchor tenant — the lease runs through May 2039.

City officials said in May that the Amazon-owned grocery store hopes to open in late summer or early fall, the Tribune previously reported.