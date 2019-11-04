Chipotle Mexican Grill opening later this month in South Lake Tahoe

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open on Nov. 27 in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening near the end of the month in South Lake Tahoe.

A Chipotle spokesperson confirmed to the Tribune Monday in an email that opening day will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the Bijou Marketplace located at the corner of Ski Run Blvd and U.S. Highway 50.

The Tex-Mex fast food restaurant will join Chase Bank, Panda Express, Five Guys and Whole Foods, which is opening this Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Workers were putting in tables, the overhead menu and other fixtures Monday afternoon.

The first 50 customers will receive free Chipotle swag, a company spokesperson said.

Chipotle has over 2,500 stores located around the world.

Verizon Wireless is gearing up to open next door to Chipotle. There is a temporary “Verizon” sign hanging on the front of the building with “Coming Soon” signs taped to the windows.