Chocolate: Processing, Health Benefits, and What to Buy

Americans consume about 5 kg (11 lb) of chocolate each year. While widely enjoyed as a treat, chocolate, especially in less processed forms, contains compounds that may support cardiovascular, cognitive, and mood health. Understanding the differences among types and choosing wisely can help maximize its potential as a health-promoting food.

From Bean to Bar: The Processing Spectrum Chocolate production begins with fermented cacao beans, essential for flavor development and reducing bitterness. Nearly all products, including those labeled “raw,” come from fermented beans. The Theobroma cacao tree produces what are commonly called cocoa beans, though “cacao” typically refers to products from unroasted beans. After fermentation and drying, but before roasting, beans are processed into raw cacao nibs or powder, retaining approximately 90% of antioxidants, particularly flavanols and polyphenols that support vascular health, blood pressure, and inflammation. Since raw cacao avoids high-heat processing, it delivers more antioxidant activity per gram than roasted cocoa. However, its bitter taste and gritty texture make it best suited for health-focused products like smoothies, brownies, granola, and energy bars.

Most chocolate is made from roasted beans, cracked into nibs and ground into chocolate liquor, a thick paste of cocoa solids and cocoa butter. Despite its name, it contains no alcohol. Roasting reduces antioxidants by about 40%, though it remains an antioxidant-rich base for chocolate products.

When chocolate liquor is blended with sugar and cocoa butter but retains ≥50% cocoa solids, it becomes dark chocolate. Products labeled 70% or higher preserve more flavanols. Adding milk solids (proteins, lactose, and minerals) and more sugar produces milk chocolate, which contains less cocoa and retains <25% of antioxidant activity.

White chocolate, made only from cocoa butter with no cocoa solids, offers no antioxidant benefit.

Alkalization (Dutch processing) may occur before or after roasting, in which nibs or powder are treated with alkaline salts (e.g., potassium carbonate) to reduce acidity and improve flavor and solubility. However, this process can destroy up to 90% of antioxidants.

Potential Drawbacks of Consumption

Cadmium, a toxic metal accumulating in cacao grown in volcanic soils (e.g., South America), may harm kidney and bone health with long-term exposure (Miller, 2008). The EU limits cadmium in dark chocolate to 0.8 mg/kg; California Prop 65 recommends daily intake be less than 4.1 µg/day. For reference, two tablespoons of cacao powder may exceed this, depending on origin. Cacao sourced from West Africa, where cadmium levels tend to be lower, may be a preferable option.

Acne may worsen in some individuals with chocolate intake. Clinical trials show daily chocolate consumption can trigger breakouts in sensitive skin.

However, caffeine and theobromine, natural stimulants in cocoa, may actually enhance mood, focus, and alertness. Theobromine acts like caffeine but is milder and longer-lasting, with fewer jitters (Smit, 2004). A 1-oz dark chocolate bar or 2 tablespoons of cacao powder contains 20–25 mg of caffeine, far less than coffee’s approximate 95 mg. Still, this amount may disrupt sleep in sensitive individuals.

Final Thoughts Raw cacao powder and nibs retain up to 90% of antioxidants. Roasted cacao, used in chocolate liquor and ≥70% dark chocolate, loses about 40% but still offers benefits. Milk chocolate has more sugar, fewer cocoa solids, and <25% of antioxidant content. Dutch-processed (alkalized) cocoa, treated to reduce acidity, loses up to 90% of its antioxidants. And white chocolate contains only cocoa butter and no antioxidants. Cadmium exposure can be reduced by choosing cacao from West Africa, and those with acne-prone skin may want to monitor for flare-ups.

Patrick Traynor, PhD, MPH, RD, CPT, is a registered dietitian and founder of MNT Scientific, LLC, an insurance-based nutrition practice serving South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, CA; Minden, NV; and Ashland, OR. He holds the Interdisciplinary Specialist Certification in Obesity and Weight Management from the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Virtual appointments are also available via telehealth. To request a consultation, visit MNTScientific.com. For inquiries, email patricktraynor@patricktraynor.com .