CHP accepting gift donations through Dec. 15 for annual toy drive
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is hosting its annual toy drive, “Chips For Kids,” through Dec, 15.
The South Lake Tahoe office is inviting anyone from El Dorado and Alpine counties to drop off new and unwrapped toys at various locations.
The drop off locations include: CHP South Lake Tahoe, 2063 Hopi Ave, Jim Bagan Toyota, 1855 Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Freel Perk Cafe, 3141 U.S. Highway 50, in South Lake Tahoe and Mad Dog Cafe, 290 Old Pony Express Way, and at the Alpine County Library, 270 Laramie St, in Markleeville.
For more information, contact South Lake Tahoe CHP at 530-577-1001.
