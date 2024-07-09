CHP asks for help locating hit and run suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – California Highway Patrol – South Lake Tahoe is asking for the public’s help in catching a hit and run suspect.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, a light blue Subaru Outback with a bike on the back struck another vehicle in the SR-89/US-50 roundabout. The Subaru was being driven by a white male adult wearing a tan floppy hat. The Subaru fled the scene without exchanging information with the other driver, a violation of 20002(a) VC.

Any information should be directed to Officer Ruth Loehr at 530-539-9500 or rloehr@chp.ca.gov .