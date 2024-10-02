CHP celebrates 50 years of women in the department

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) proudly mark a historic milestone: 50 years since women first joined its ranks – paving the way for women in the Department.

On September 30, 1974, a group of 40 women reported to the CHP Academy as part of the Women Traffic Officer Program (WTOP), launched as a trial to evaluate women’s fitness and capability as CHP officers. Of those women, 27 completed Academy training and were sworn in as CHP officers on January 16, 1975.

“On this important anniversary, we recognize the trailblazing women who first entered the CHP 50 years ago and the many women who have come after to make important contributions that help keep California safe. These officers pushed against sexism and stereotypes to prove that women can not only serve and excel in law enforcement but also play an important role in making our communities stronger and safer. We thank this vanguard group of women for their enduring legacy — defying sexism to demonstrate that gender equality behind the badge is not only the right thing to do but makes us all better off.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

Since that day, women have served in every aspect of the CHP, from riding motorcycles and flying aircraft to taking on detective roles. On November 17, 2020, Governor Newsom appointed Amanda L. Ray as the 16th Commissioner of the CHP, the first woman to lead the Department of more than 11,000 members.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible women who broke barriers and made history by joining the ranks of the California Highway Patrol 50 years ago. Their courage and resilience paved the way for future generations, not just within the CHP but across all sectors of law enforcement. These trailblazers shattered stereotypes and glass ceilings, proving that women are capable and willing to serve and protect our communities. Their legacy reminds us that when women lead, they strengthen the very fabric of our society.” – First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Prior to the WTOP, women were only permitted in non-officer roles. The dedication of these trailblazing women forever changed the CHP, proving that women are equally capable of performing the duties of a CHP officer.

“Law enforcement is not a ‘male’ or ‘female’ profession,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “It is a profession of service and sacrifice. The members of this inaugural class served their communities with dedication, laying the groundwork for future generations. We owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

Over the weekend, several members of the inaugural WTOP class reunited in Sacramento to celebrate their legacy and share stories of service. A common theme emerged: their pride in careers committed to community service and safety.

To mark the momentous occasion, the CHP released a video that includes conversations with members of the WTOP class and firsthand accounts of their experience 50 years ago.

The CHP continues to lead as one of the Nation’s premier law enforcement agencies. If you are considering a rewarding career in law enforcement where you will build lifelong relationships, visit http://www.CHPMadeForMore.com to apply. In 1974, these women walked in to accept a challenge that changed their lives and the CHP. You could be the next pioneer.