Highway 50 reopens

Update: Around 2 p.m., California Highway Patrol reopened Highway 50 in both directions.

MEYERS, Calif. – Around 11 a.m., California Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook page that Highway 50 from Meyers to Pollock Pines is closed due to an active police investigation.

A CHP officer told the Tribune a suspicious item was found on the side of the road near Strawberry. They have enlisted the help of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office to identify the object but for the safety of the public, they’ve closed the highway during the investigation.

There is no estimated time of reopening.