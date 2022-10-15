CHP focusing on motorcycle safety

The California Highway Patrol is implementing a yearlong federal grant to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle.

The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement efforts across California through Sept. 30, 2023.

From Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, there were 7,078 motorcycle-involved crashes resulting in 354 deaths and 6,400 injuries within CHP jurisdiction, an increase of 3% over the previous 12 months.

“Motorcycle riders are statistically more likely to be injured or killed when involved in a crash,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “In an effort to ensure every motorist reaches their destination safely, the CHP will continue to use enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to target the leading causes of traffic deaths.”

During the grant period CHP will participate in traffic safety education campaigns to promote the use of U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets for all riders and raise driver awareness of sharing the road with motorcyclists.

The CHP will also increase enforcement in areas with a high number of motorcycle-involved crashes, which resulted from speed, improper turns and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.