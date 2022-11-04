CHP implements South Lake Tahoe Safety Project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County.

This one-year project ends on Sept. 30, 2023.

The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers as part of an enhanced enforcement effort on State Routes 4, 88 and 89. In addition to the enforcement effort, this grant also includes a public awareness and education campaign designed to reinforce the importance of slowing down and making safe turns and lane changes.

“Our public education campaign is to reduce the number of victims killed and injured in motor vehicle crashes attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations,” said CHP Lieutenant and Commander of the South Lake Tahoe area office Brian Cocagne. “This grant will allow us to provide additional enforcement and raise awareness about important traffic safety issues.”

According to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, there were 186 reportable (fatal and injury) traffic crashes attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations on state highways and unincorporated roadways patrolled by the CHP South Lake Tahoe Area between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2020.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.