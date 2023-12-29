CHP offers free driver safety class in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Start Smart is aimed at helping newly licensed and future licensed teenage drivers become aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver. The program was created in an effort to preemptively reduce the incidence of teen injuries and deaths resulting from motor vehicle collisions.
Teen drivers and their parents/guardians are cordially invited to attend and participate in a Start Smart class. Recent statistics have shown that in California teenage drivers are injured and are dying in automobile accidents at an alarming rate. Through candid conversations, officers in attendance will address these facts and provide examples of driving tendencies that put young drivers at risk. This program will help you understand that driving is serious and a poor choice behind the wheel of a car can put your life and the lives of others in jeopardy.
The next classes will be held Thursday, January 18, at 6 p.m. at the California Conservation Corps in South Lake Tahoe. All classes are free of charge and last approximately two hours. Space is limited so please reserve a space in a Start Smart Class by contacting the California Highway Patrol at (530) 539-9500.
