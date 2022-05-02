CHP offers free driver safety classes at South Tahoe High
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Teenage drivers and their parents or guardians are invited to participate in a Start Smart class next week at South Tahoe High School.
The California Highway Patrol is offering the free, 2-hour class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the Student Union, located at 1735 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
Start Smart is aimed at helping newly licensed and future licensed teenage drivers become aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver. The program was created in an effort to preemptively reduce the incidence of teen injuries and deaths resulting from motor vehicle collisions.
Recent statistics have shown that teenage drivers are injured and are dying in automobile accidents at an alarming rate. Through candid conversations, officers in attendance will address these facts and provide examples of driving tendencies that put young drivers at risk.
This program will help drivers understand that driving is serious and a poor choice behind the wheel of a car can put your life and the lives of others in jeopardy.
To reserve a space in the class, contact CHP Officer Ruth Loehr at 530-577-1001.
Source: CHP
