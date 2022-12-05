CHP senior driver class aims to promote safety for all

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It is important that all travelers on California roadways be well-equipped with knowledge and tools to help them operate their vehicles as safely as possible. As such, the California Highway Patrol will continue to provide free classes to assist and educate drivers age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all, with the Keeping Everyone Safe grant funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.

As part of the grant, the Age Well, Drive Smart classes will continue to emphasize that a driver’s performance determines a person’s fitness to drive, not their age.

Age Well, Drive Smart classes are free to the public, provide education specifically designed to help the senior population improve their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, and learn how age-related physical changes may affect one’s driving ability. The Age Well, Drive Smart classes have been educating California’s senior drivers since 2008.

“Roadway safety and mobility of California’s seniors continues to be a high priority of the CHP,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The Age Well, Drive Smart program provides education, as well as alternative transportation options, to seniors and their families to positively impact driving behavior and adjust to age-related changes.”

The CHP invites California’s senior drivers age 65 and older to attend a free Age Well, Drive Smart class to learn the tools to driving safer and driving longer. The class is approximately two hours and is offered at local CHP offices as well as many senior centers within the community. The class is a way for seniors to educate themselves, evaluate their driving abilities, and improve their driving skills.

More information about this free class is available from any local CHP office. To locate an office near you, visit http://www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office .

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.