CHP to set up DUI checkpoint in South Lake

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe Area, announced a Driving Under the Influence Sobriety Checkpoint to be held Sat., Feb. 19, 2022 in the unincorporated area of El Dorado County.

The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 8 p.m. and will be operational shortly thereafter. It will conclude around 2 a.m.

The sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by a team of CHP officers which will be controlling traffic, evaluating driver’s sobriety, and hand out literature warning of the dangers of drinking and driving. Driver license checks will be conducted, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

The checkpoint location will be available through CHP Chico Communication Center two hours prior to the implementation of the checkpoint.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Traffic Safety Administration.