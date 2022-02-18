CHP to set up DUI checkpoint in South Lake
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe Area, announced a Driving Under the Influence Sobriety Checkpoint to be held Sat., Feb. 19, 2022 in the unincorporated area of El Dorado County.
The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 8 p.m. and will be operational shortly thereafter. It will conclude around 2 a.m.
The sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by a team of CHP officers which will be controlling traffic, evaluating driver’s sobriety, and hand out literature warning of the dangers of drinking and driving. Driver license checks will be conducted, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken.
The checkpoint location will be available through CHP Chico Communication Center two hours prior to the implementation of the checkpoint.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Traffic Safety Administration.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Reminder to practice winter recreation safety ahead of Presidents Day Weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. —With Presidents Day weekend approaching, remember to plan ahead, ensure your vehicles are snow ready, and exercise extreme caution when recreating in winter conditions on California’s National Forests.