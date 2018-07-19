Chris Stapleton wraps up Tahoe’s week of country music

The week's country-loaded lineup concludes with a performance from Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, who takes the stage as part of the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series on Thursday, July 26.

Known for "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Nobody To Blame," along with his appearance on the Justin Timberlake hit "Say Something," Stapleton walked away from this year's Grammy Awards with multiple wins under his belt.

"Stapleton was recently awarded Best Country Album ('From A Room: Volume 1'), Best Country Song ('Broken Halos') and Best Country Solo Performance ('Either Way') at the 60th Grammy Awards, Album of the Year ('From A Room: Volume 1') and Male Vocalist of the Year at The 51st Annual CMA Awards, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year ('From A Room: Volume 1') as both artist and producer) at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards and Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album ('From A Room: Volume 1') at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards," states a release from Sacks & Co.

His tour, entitled Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show, celebrates the awards and the two albums ("From A Room: Volume 1" and "From A Room: Volume 2") he released in 2017.

Tickets for his South Shore show range in price, and are available online via Ticketmaster. Be sure to grab them before the concert sells out.

Stapleton performs at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The venue is located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue.

— Lake Tahoe Action