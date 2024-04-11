Christine Hull: An educator’s voice for the school board

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Christine Hull was part of the Washoe County School District Zoning Advisory Committee presenting to the school district trustees when she realized there wasn’t an educator’s voice on the board. That’s when Hull knew she wanted to run for a trustee seat for District A.

“That was a moment for me,” Hull said. “It was about me wanting to be a choice for teachers and students, and having had that experience.”

Hull explained the purpose of the school board is to have community input.

“There’s not currently a K-12 educator on the board,” Hull said as she took a break from touring colleges with her daughter. “It should be a mix of community members a mix of occupations and perspectives.”

Hull has been an educator for more than 15 years. She is currently the program director at the Nevada Center for Civic Engagement, which is home to inquiry-based civics, history, and community-focused learning programs including We the People, Project Community, National History Day in Nevada, and Law Day.

Hull has worked as the Social Studies Curriculum Specialist for the Nevada Department of Education and organized/managed the National History Day in Nevada program. She also embraced being a “paperless teacher” while integrating technology into her classroom.

Hull has an undergraduate degree in Social Science from San Diego State University, a Master of Education from the University of Nevada, and a graduate certificate in Leadership and Curriculum Development in Education Administration from Johns Hopkins University.

“I know learning happens all over a building: on field trips, playgrounds, and libraries,” Hull said on her campaign website. “Our kids deserve to be challenged and led to learn in creative and engaging ways. My wish is for the children in our community to not be in overcrowded buildings with as many as five lunch periods each day, but it’s so much more; they deserve to have updated buildings and learning spaces.”

Hull and her husband, Will, have three children ages 15, 13, and 10. There’s one in elementary, middle, and high school.

Will is a non-profit consultant and web developer who works as a consultant for Blackbaud. His passion is in non-profit fundraising, advocacy, and online marketing. He is also a volunteer coordinator for We the People.

Hull is on the Facility Modernization Plan committee and supports modernizing the aging Washoe County schools.

With regard to Incline Middle School, Hull said her perspective is more community input was needed.

“Any community that is going to have a school changed drastically should have community input,” Hull said. “They should have an opportunity to weigh in on the options.”

Hull suggests, “We need to be thinking about doing a community group there that makes decisions in collaboration.”

“I don’t think the solution has been discovered yet,” Hull said. “… I think that once a group gets together and gets to talk through all the pieces a creative solution is going to come up.”

When asked about Trustee Jeff Church’s costly lawsuits against the district, Hull responded.

“There has to be other ways than using so much of our general funds to solve whatever his concerns are,” Hull said.

Hull is passionate about being a student’s voice.

“Our son began to struggle in his early preschool days, and we knew that typical learning environments would not work for him,” Hull explained. “I knew about the Special Education system from the teacher’s perspective, but I also am committed to advocating for him as his parent. As a parent, I know that each of my children and their educational needs are unique.”

Her perspective as both teacher and parent gives Hull a unique insight into tailoring education for individual students’ needs through classroom differentiation.

Hull’s desire to become an educator started at a young age when her parents divorced as she entered kindergarten.

“I was unlike many kids my age because my parents were going through a divorce. This wasn’t super common back then. I was really worried that I was different when I was starting school,” she recalled.

Hull’s kindergarten teacher made her feel like any other student.

“I walked in, and the teacher didn’t treat me any differently. When I walked in, I got a hug, I got a hello, and I was a Lincoln Park Lion, just like everyone else in the room,” Hull remembered. “I know my teacher knew that things were different for me at home, but she never made things different for me in the classroom.”

That teacher’s nurturing approach made a lasting impact.

“I always felt welcome and had a smile on my face. I just never wanted to go home, and I never wanted school to end for the year because it was nice to feel the same, which has carried me through,” Hull said.

Since kindergarten, Hull has been inspired by great teachers who created inclusive and welcoming classroom environments.

“I knew I wanted to be a part of making classrooms safe spaces for all students, where students would learn through inquiry, sharing, and collaboration,” Hull explained.

Hull said she’ll be an educator’s voice advocating for students, families, and teachers.

“I have dedicated my entire life to being an educator,” Hull said. “As a mom and a community member, it would be an absolute honor to serve our community. I want to be and plan to be a collaborative trustee who works with all the areas of my district to make the best possible decisions and give the best possible education to the children of Washoe County.”

Hull sums up her vision at https://votechristinehull.com/ and states, “It is with all of these thoughts in mind, as a teacher, as a trainer of teachers, as a mom, as a community member, these are the things that I think about that drive me to run for this position, and that’s why I’m running for the school board and asking for your vote.”