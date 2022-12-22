Christmas at Tahoe: Heavenly festival, holiday dinners abound, Santa, Penguin Pete at Diamond Peak

Celebrate Christmas with Santa at the Resort at Squaw Creek during their Breakfast with Santa events this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24-25.

Provided/Veronica Simko

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The holidays are quickly approaching, and whether you’re a local staying home for the year or a visitor from afar, there is something fun for everyone at Lake Tahoe.

Heavenly Holidays is still in full swing on the South Shore, with the Ferris wheel going up at the base of the Heavenly Gondola from Dec. 26-31. Rides will be available for $5 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and will offer spectacular views and photo opportunities.

The Village Ice Sculpture Contest will be happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Heavenly Village, where local ice sculptors will put their carving tools to the test in this multi-block competition. The audience will vote on the winner, who will choose where $500 will go to for charity.

Christmas dinners will be offered at various establishments around the basin, including at the Edgewood Tahoe Restaurant and The Bistro at Edgewood, Stateline Brewery and Restaurant, and The Sage Room and Steakhouse at Harveys, among a long list of places open for the holiday season.

Christmas dinners on the South Shore

Start Christmas off right with Christmas Eve dinner at The Bistro at the Corner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

The menu will feature seafood platters, surf and turf pairings, and more. Reservations are required and can be made at bistroatthecorner.com .

The Lake House will also be hosting a Christmas Eve dinner beginning at 5 p.m., and reservations will be required as well.

Embrace a fine dining holiday meal without the prepping or the clean up. To reserve your seats visit thelakehousetahoe.com .

Here are some other establishments hosting Christmas dinners:

The Beacon Bar & Grill at Camp Richardson 530-541-0630 http://www.camprichardson.com/the-resort/restaurants/beacon-bar-a-grill

Ciera Steak & Chop inside Bally’s Lake Tahoe 775-588-3515 http://www.ballyslaketahoe.com

Echo Restaurant inside The Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel 530-543-2140 http://www.echorestaurantloungelaketahoe.com

Edgewood Tahoe Restaurant 775-588-2787 http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com

Brooks’ Bar & Deck at Edgewood Tahoe 775-588-2787 http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com

The Bistro at Edgewood Tahoe 775-588-2787 http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com

Friday’s Station 775-588-6611 http://www.harrahslaketahoe.com/…/fridays-station-steak-…

Jimmy’s at the Landing 530-600-3501 http://www.thelandingtahoe.com

Kalani’s 530-544-6100 http://www.kalanis.com

Park Prime Steakhouse inside the Hard Rock Tahoe 844-588-7625 ext. 7680 http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Stateline Brewery & Restaurant 530-542-9000 http://www.statelinebrewery.com

The Chart House 775-588-6276 http://www.chart-house.com/locations/lake-tahoe/

The Restaurant at Zephyr Cove Resort 775-589-4906 http://www.zephyrcove.com

The Riva Bar & Grill 530-542-2600 http://www.rivagrill.com

The Sage Room & Steak House 775-588-2411 http://www.harveystahoe.com

Santa and Penguin Pete at Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Visit with Santa Claus and Penguin Pete at Diamond Peak from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 24-25.

Penguin Pete and Mr. Claus will be riding the slopes, ready to take photos and enjoy the holidays with family and friends. They will also be handing out stickers and treats.

To learn more about this event visit northernlightstahoe.com/events .