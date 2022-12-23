Christmas Cheer gets $4,000 boost from toy run

Christmas Cheer volunteers with Kenny Curtzwiler (middle), Christmas Cheer Board Member Tom Davis and Joanne Shoppe, Christmas Cheer executive director. Christmas Cheer.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Christmas Cheer in South Lake Tahoe recently received a hefty donation thanks to the Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs’ Reno Toy Run.

The club has been supporting thousands of families in need since 1997 and South Lake Tahoe is the only California community that receives any funds from this event due to the relationship with The Brotherhood Motorcycle Club, said a press release.

After receiving the $4,000 check, local resident Kenny Curtzwiler reached out to Dreu Murin, the local organizer of a large toy drive for Christmas Cheer, to see how the club could help.

“I love this community and have been blessed to have been a part of it for over 45 years,” Curtzwiler said. “We saw what Dreu was doing with the toy drive and wanted to help. BMC also donated toys and cash from the 32nd annual Tahoe Toy Run. On behalf of the NNCOC, I am honored to present this check to Christmas Cheer who does so much for our great community. Thank you to Joanne and all the volunteers for their commitment.”

The Reno Toy Run raised over $100,000 in 2022. The Brotherhood Motorcycle Club is a member of the NNCOC.

“We are so thankful for all the support this year,” said Joanne Shoppe, executive director for Christmas Cheer. “We couldn’t do it without all the support from the community. Thanks to the help from Dreu, Kenny, The Shops at Heavenly Village, Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, and other small businesses in the community, no family will go without this holiday season. I am so thankful.”

Christmas Cheer is a volunteer-driven organization and will help hundreds of local families this holiday season.