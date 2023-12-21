Christmas Cheer receives extra cheer this year from the Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs

Photo is Board Chairman Tom Davis accepting the $5K check on behalf of Christmas Cheer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs presented a $5,000 check to Tahoe’s chapter of the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club who turned that check around to Christmas Cheer,

This donation is an increase of $2,000 from the donation amount from last year. The continued partnership between the two organizations is run on generosity and volunteers.

The Reno Toy Run has been made possible for 43 years, said chairman Troy Regas.

Regas has been with the charitable organization since 1996 and has witnessed rapid growth in the divvied up donations over recent years.

“This year 22 charities received $5,000,” Regas added “Last year we were able to give Christmas Cheer $3,000,”

NNVCOC representatives Dan Lewis and Santa of the Reno Toy Run presenting the $5.000 check to Kenny Curtzwiler and Charley Kight. Provided

The RTR Chairman doubles as the chairman of the NVCOC which represents all motorcycle clubs in the Northern Nevada area.

It’s more than bikers riding and working on their bikes, they work helping those in the communities they live in.

Regas told the Tribune annually, 400 families, 15 schools, and a multitude of others in need are the recipients of the bikers’ philanthropic practices.

“NVCOC has been able to help make a real difference for hundreds of Northern Nevada Families in need. We may not be able to fix everything – but we bring hope to our community. That is the real meaning of Christmas, hope,” said Kenny Curtzwiler, retired member of the Brotherhood motorcycle Club and longtime local resident/business owner.

Chairman for the Christmas Cheer Board of Directors Tom Davis said his number one priority for 20 years is to “feed our locals and their families”.

“I’ll do everything I can to help our community,” Davis said he’s not the only one who feels that way, “Kenny has been helping us for so long and I appreciate him.”

“I’m a legend as an elf, in my own mind,” Curtzwiler joked while telling the Tribune helping is the name of the game for him, especially during the holidays. He does it for the kids.

Curtzwiler’s efforts have largely been “behind the scenes” such procuring and delivering the Christmas tree at Heavenly Village, decorating the tree at the Divided Sky Parking lot for the Meyers’ tree lighting and ensuring the Children’s memorial tree is always outfitted with an ornament to honor each of the children that have passed away in the community.