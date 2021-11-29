Christmas Engine to spread holiday cheer in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas Engine will be out and about in December spreading holiday cheer.
The Christmas Engine will leave Fire Station No. 1 each night at 5 p.m. and will cruise through city neighborhoods handing out candy canes.
The engine will start the tour on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Al Tahoe Boulevard area.
The full schedule times and locations may change due to emergencies and can be viewed below.
The engine will also be available to see at the city’s Festival of Lights on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, at the recreation center.
