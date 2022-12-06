Christmas fire engines to spread holiday joy in South Tahoe beginning this weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual tradition of Christmas fire engines spreading joy to all South Lake Tahoe residents begins this weekend.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas engine will begin cruising through city streets on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s engine will start driving through neighborhoods on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The engines will be decorated with decorative Christmas lights and will be playing holiday music.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas engine is scheduled to hit the streets Saturday, Dec. 10.

Provided/SLTFR

The engines will hit the roads once it’s dark, at about 5 p.m.

SLTFR personnel will be handing out candy canes and the schedule includes:

Saturday, Dec. 10 — Al Tahoe Blvd. (will start at 6 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 11 — Sierra Blvd.

Monday, Dec. 12 — Ski Run Blvd.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 — Barton/Tahoe Island neighborhood

Wednesday, Dec. 14 — Tahoe Keys Blvd./State Streets

Thursday, Dec. 15 — Tahoe Keys Blvd./Venice Dr.

Friday, Dec. 16 — Springwood Dr./Bijou Pines

Saturday, Dec. 17 — Glenwood Way

Sunday, Dec. 18 — South Y neighborhood/Tata Ln.

Monday, Dec. 19 — Heavenly Valley neighborhood

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Stateline/Pioneer Trail

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Gardner Mountain neighborhood

Thursday, Dec. 22 — Stateline area/hotel corridor

Friday, Dec.23 — Lake Tahoe Blvd. (Highway 50)

Saturday, Dec. 24 — Lake Tahoe Blvd. (Highway 50)

The city will also be hosting its Festival of Winter Lights at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Recreation Complex.

The Lake Valley Fire schedule is:

Sunday, Dec. 11 — Echo View Estates, Tahoe Mountain Road, Mule Deer Circle

Monday, Dec. 12 — Lake Tahoe Boulevard from Boulder Mountain Drive to Grizzly Mountain Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 13 — West side of N. Upper Truckee from Zuni Street, US 50, Chiapa Drive

Wednesday, Dec. 14 — East side of N. Upper Truckee from Grizzly Mountain to W. San Bernardino Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 15 — Christmas Valley from US 50 to Grass Lake Road

Friday, Dec. 16 — North side of US 50 in Meyers (lower Apache, Magnet school), behind Station 7 (Cornelian Drive, Navajo Drive, Cheyenne Drive)

Saturday, Dec. 17 — North of Pioneer Trail from US 50 to Elks Club v(Southern Pines Drive, Tionontati Street, Meadowvale Drive, Player Drive

Sunday, Dec. 18 — Upper Apache Drive and Mandan Street

Monday, Dec. 19 — Pioneer Trail from Busch Way to Washoan Boulevard (Glen Eagles Drive, Hepka Drive)

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Pioneer Trail from Washoan boulevard to Jicarilla Drive (Apalachee Drive, Nadowa Street, Susquehanna Drive)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Kokanee Estates (Marshall Trail, High Meadow Trail)

Thursday, Dec. 22 — Golden Bear Trail, Meadow View Estates (Plateau circle, Cattleman’s Trail)

Friday, Dec. 23 — Cold Creek Trail, Del Norte Street, Black Bart from Pioneer Trail to Meadow Crest Drive

Correction: The city of South Lake Tahoe updated the schedule and said the Christmas engine will be patrolling neighborhoods through Dec. 24.