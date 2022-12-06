Christmas fire engines to spread holiday joy in South Tahoe beginning this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual tradition of Christmas fire engines spreading joy to all South Lake Tahoe residents begins this weekend.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas engine will begin cruising through city streets on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s engine will start driving through neighborhoods on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The engines will be decorated with decorative Christmas lights and will be playing holiday music.
The engines will hit the roads once it’s dark, at about 5 p.m.
SLTFR personnel will be handing out candy canes and the schedule includes:
Saturday, Dec. 10 — Al Tahoe Blvd. (will start at 6 p.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 11 — Sierra Blvd.
Monday, Dec. 12 — Ski Run Blvd.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 — Barton/Tahoe Island neighborhood
Wednesday, Dec. 14 — Tahoe Keys Blvd./State Streets
Thursday, Dec. 15 — Tahoe Keys Blvd./Venice Dr.
Friday, Dec. 16 — Springwood Dr./Bijou Pines
Saturday, Dec. 17 — Glenwood Way
Sunday, Dec. 18 — South Y neighborhood/Tata Ln.
Monday, Dec. 19 — Heavenly Valley neighborhood
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Stateline/Pioneer Trail
Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Gardner Mountain neighborhood
Thursday, Dec. 22 — Stateline area/hotel corridor
Friday, Dec.23 — Lake Tahoe Blvd. (Highway 50)
Saturday, Dec. 24 — Lake Tahoe Blvd. (Highway 50)
The city will also be hosting its Festival of Winter Lights at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Recreation Complex.
The Lake Valley Fire schedule is:
Sunday, Dec. 11 — Echo View Estates, Tahoe Mountain Road, Mule Deer Circle
Monday, Dec. 12 — Lake Tahoe Boulevard from Boulder Mountain Drive to Grizzly Mountain Drive
Tuesday, Dec. 13 — West side of N. Upper Truckee from Zuni Street, US 50, Chiapa Drive
Wednesday, Dec. 14 — East side of N. Upper Truckee from Grizzly Mountain to W. San Bernardino Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 15 — Christmas Valley from US 50 to Grass Lake Road
Friday, Dec. 16 — North side of US 50 in Meyers (lower Apache, Magnet school), behind Station 7 (Cornelian Drive, Navajo Drive, Cheyenne Drive)
Saturday, Dec. 17 — North of Pioneer Trail from US 50 to Elks Club v(Southern Pines Drive, Tionontati Street, Meadowvale Drive, Player Drive
Sunday, Dec. 18 — Upper Apache Drive and Mandan Street
Monday, Dec. 19 — Pioneer Trail from Busch Way to Washoan Boulevard (Glen Eagles Drive, Hepka Drive)
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Pioneer Trail from Washoan boulevard to Jicarilla Drive (Apalachee Drive, Nadowa Street, Susquehanna Drive)
Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Kokanee Estates (Marshall Trail, High Meadow Trail)
Thursday, Dec. 22 — Golden Bear Trail, Meadow View Estates (Plateau circle, Cattleman’s Trail)
Friday, Dec. 23 — Cold Creek Trail, Del Norte Street, Black Bart from Pioneer Trail to Meadow Crest Drive
Correction: The city of South Lake Tahoe updated the schedule and said the Christmas engine will be patrolling neighborhoods through Dec. 24.
