Christmas in July: ‘The Whiteout Effect’ unveils a chilling tale of bravery, romance in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With high temperatures in the Lake Tahoe Basin hitting the high 80’s, the winter season devotees might be scratching their heads, dreaming of the views of Lake Tahoe blanketed in a sheath of white, fluffy powder. There’s no better way to escape the high temps other than immersing yourself in a brand new book.

Cal Orey and Parker Kelly are channeling winter this summer season, with their new book, The Whiteout Effect: Rescue Me! Based in South Lake Tahoe, the fiction novel revolves around a chain of events that evolve around a rare Sierra Nevada late-winter blizzard.

“The book includes personal relationships surrounding a team of first responders’ rescue efforts,” The back cover of The Whiteout Effect reads. “The captivating story explores bravery, dedication, and sacrifice as the characters risk their lives during an unpredictable, dangerous epic storm.”

The book revolves around the protagonist, a first responder named Alex Callahan, a scorned, independent paramedic, and Mike Armstrong, a strong and sensitive firefighter. The duo are trying to save lives during a blizzard in South Lake Tahoe, and alongside their mission, there is also a budding relationship between Alex and Mike. The duo escape the stressors of work by going on a short adventure-seeking snowmobile trip in Tahoe’s backcountry, playing down the severity of the storm.

“Throughout the adventure-romance, readers are taken on an exciting roller coaster ride as the characters navigate unexpected life-threatening whiteout conditions and face deadly challenges in their own fate,” The Whiteout Effect summary reads. “If you liked The Day After Tomorrow, you’ll love this heart-pounding cautionary tale of the power and destruction of nature while highlighting the vulnerability, passion, and skill set of those who save lives.”

Explaining the synopsis of the fiction novel, Orey elaborates more on some key elements in The Whiteout Effect.

“Our protagonist, Alex, like Parker and myself, is a very intuitive paramedic,” Orey said, explaining the lead in her book. “The book includes these two main characters, as well as the beautiful white horse that’s on the back cover of the book. Alex has premonitions throughout the three novels in this trilogy, and has dreams, thoughts, and visions that come true. In the book, these visions really assist these first responders on how to properly handle the situation they’re in. Intuition is really powerful.”

“The book is really about survival, it’s a page-turner, you can’t put it down,” Orey said. “Taking place in Tahoe and the material surrounding paramedics who save lives for a living, it keeps readers guessing.”

Since publication, Orey and Kelly have been receiving rave reviews of their first book in this new trilogy.

“[The] most compelling “snow” story since The Shining! Gripping and dramatic! Recommended,” reviewed Stephen Spignesi, New York Times bestselling author of Stephen King, American Master.

Orey, co-author and longtime South Lake Tahoe local, is excited to bring this new book to fruition. Throughout Orey’s career, she has explored writing about natural disasters that can oftentimes ring true with current events happening locally, nationally, and worldwide.

“This book is close to me because I’ve been a part of the South Lake Tahoe community for over 25 years,” Orey said. “My writing has always revolved around writing about natural disasters, and bringing such a realistic situation to life in this book with a snowstorm in the town I reside in has me excited for what’s next.”

While The Whiteout Effect is now available, this is the first book in a trilogy. The author duo is proactively working on two more books to finish the trilogy – Blackout and The Orange Effect.

“Blackout is all about blackouts during major storms during climate change, Tahoe locals will really like that book because we can all relate to the ongoing blackouts that occur,” Orey said. “Additionally, The Orange Effect takes place in Hawaii and is about geomagnetic solar storms.”

The Whiteout Effect is available for purchase online on Amazon and all other major booksellers as an E-book to download, or as a paperback. For more information on where to purchase, visit the book publisher’s website: http://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/859952-the-whiteout-effect-rescue-me .

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.