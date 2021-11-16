‘Christmas Tree Lane’ will support business, raise funds for abuse victims

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Live Violence Free is encouraging local businesses to get into the holiday spirit and host a Christmas tree at their stores and help raise funds for child abuse and domestic violence victims in the community.

The “Christmas Tree Lane” locations will be promoted through LVF social media and its website with a map provided to view each tree from Nov. 26 through Dec. 17.

Everyone is welcome to make a donation to Live Violence Free and get a chance to win one of the decorated trees.

Businesses can participate by contacting LVF Outreach Coordinator Stacey Ellison at 951-813-6562 or sellison@liveviolencefree.org .

According to the 2021 Barton Health Community Health Needs Assessment, 22.1% of adults in our community acknowledge that they have experienced violence from an intimate partner. This percentage is much higher than the national prevalence.





Live Violence Free is the sole provider offering services to those individuals and families suffering from abuse within the communities of South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County. It offers shelter, counseling, housing assistance, legal support, and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. All programs and staff are committed to providing culturally and linguistically responsive services, where victims are respected and empowered to make the best choices for themselves.

Live Violence Free, a nonprofit in South Lake Tahoe, has been supporting the local community for 44 years.

For more information, visit https://liveviolencefree.org .