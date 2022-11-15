Christmas tree permit in-person sales draws hundreds, about 500 permits remain

The line to purchase Christmas tree permits on Monday starched into the parking lot.

Provided/Jill Rozak

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The temperature was in the teens when the line started forming Monday for Christmas tree permits in the Lake Tahoe Basin that went on sale at 8 a.m.

The line grew and by mid-morning stretched out of the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit offices and into the parking lot.

“Based on previous in-person sales, we anticipated there would be a line,” said LTBMU Public Information Officer Lisa Herron.

Approximately 1,300 permits were made available for purchase and as of about 4 p.m. Monday there were about 500 permits left, and will be available starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

LTBMU offices are located at 35 College Dr, South Lake Tahoe.