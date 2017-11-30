Christmas tree permits sold out in Tahoe Basin

Christmas tree permits in the Tahoe Basin are officially sold out.

The permits, a requirement for harvesting a tree on Forest Service land, were sold out as of Friday, Nov. 24, the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) announced.

At $10 a piece, total of 2,250 permits went on sale on Nov. 13. They were issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

LTBMU stated that no additional permits will be authorized for this season.

Permits may still be available in locations outside of the Tahoe Basin, according to LTBMU. Visit http://bit.ly/2AjcURw for more information on other locations.