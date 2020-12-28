Christmas tree recycling available around Lake Tahoe

Christmas is in the rear-view mirror and it is time to retire your tree that is probably so dry it could go up in flames in seconds. There are several locations around Lake Tahoe that are accepting old trees and one that is accepting trees that still have some life left.

For all locations be sure to remove decorations including nails and stands. Also note that artificial trees cannot be recycled into compost.

South Lake Tahoe

Residents in South Lake Tahoe can recycle Christmas trees for no cost at South Tahoe Refuse, located at 2140 Ruth Avenue. STR will also be offering free curbside Christmas tree recycling to residential customers from Dec. 26 through Jan. 6. Christmas trees will be recycled into compost in Carson Valley.

If you want to recycle your tree, place it next to your trash can on your normal scheduled pickup day. Trees need to be cut into 6 feet lengths. Commercial customers can drop trees off for the two weeks following Christmas at no charge.

For more information, call 530-541-5105 or visit southtahoerefuse.com.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is collecting fresh-cut Christmas Trees. LTWC has several uses for the retired trees like bears who go into hibernation, will eat the pine needles off the trees. Also, LTWC’s raccoon guests like to play on them.

The trees are also used as landing posts for hawks and owls. LTWC is asking for trees that are fresh and trees with needles that are not yet falling off. They are hoping to collect about 30 trees for the animals. Please make sure trees are back to their most organic state with no decorations, lights, nails, etc. For more information, call 530-577-2273.

Incline Village

Nevada Department of Natural Resources is providing free Christmas tree recycling. Incline Village residents will have curbside collection between Jan. 11-15.

Waste Management will collect clean trees from Incline and Crystal Bay residential customers for recycling on service day for free only during that week. Trees must be cut to 3-foot lengths. Be aware that trees placed curbside on any other dates are considered excess trash and will be subject to extra charges.

Trees can all be dropped off at Preston Field from any day between Dec. 23 and Jan. 29.

Douglas County

Douglas County residents can dispose of Christmas trees for recycling at Douglas disposal across from Lampe Park in Gardnerville. The drop-off will be open until Jan. 29.

Douglas Disposal also will pick up trees left out with the trash from Jan. 6-10. They are also asking residents to cut their tree in half if it is bigger than 6 feet. The trees will be mulched and used in county parks.

In Carson Valley, residents can leave their trees along with their garbage next week and it will be picked up on regular trash day. Trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half.