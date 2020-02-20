Christmas Valley water samples meet drinking standards

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Public Utility District said there is no evidence that an oil leak that was discovered last week in Christmas Valley entered the water distribution system.

STPUD announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that water samples collected from the top and bottom of the water tank, and two neighboring homes, meet all drinking standards.

The district tested for oils, disinfection byproducts, and other volatile organic compounds.

Of the four water samples taken, oil was only detected in the sample taken from the top of the water tank at a level of 0.15 parts per million, which is below the United States Food and Drug Administration health limit of 10 ppm for food-grade oil, stated the release.

The district is working with a contractor to drain and clean Christmas Valley Tank before putting it back in service.

The district on Feb. 11 discovered up to a gallon of food grade oil in their water tank during a routine inspection due to a mechanical issue. The tank was immediately taken out of service.

The fastest way for the district to contact customers during an incident is through email and it recommends making sure correct information is up to date by going to mywater.stpud.us.