Chronic Kidney Disease: What Is It and How Can I Avoid It?

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects approximately 15% of U.S. adults and as many as 9 in 10 with CKD are unaware they have it.

The kidneys filter waste and excess fluid from the blood and regulate blood pressure, electrolyte and mineral balance, and red blood cell production. If they become damaged, as in CKD, they cannot perform these vital functions. Since CKD is progressive and may lead to kidney failure, taking steps to slow down the progression can be life saving.

Diagnosing CKD

A gradual decline in kidney filtration is expected with age. Kidney function is typically assessed using the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). This is calculated from serum creatinine levels, age, and sometimes race. According to the National Kidney Foundation, average eGFR values are 116 mL/min/1.73m² for ages 20–29, 107 for ages 30–39, 99 for ages 40–49, 85 for ages 50–69, and 75 for those over 70 years old.

Qualified healthcare providers may diagnose CKD based on repeated eGFR measurements and urine tests checking the albumin-to-creatinine ratio. For stages 1 and 2, kidney damage must be present since lower eGFR may be due to age or high muscle mass. Stage 1 is eGFR ≥90 with signs of damage, stage 2 is 60–89 with damage, stage 3a ranges from 45–59 (mild to moderate), stage 3b from 30–44 (moderate to severe), stage 4 from 15–29 (severe), and stage 5 is less than 15, indicating kidney failure and often requires dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Causes of CKD

Dietary causes account for roughly 25–30% of CKD cases in the U.S. (Kelly et al., 2022). Key contributors include excessive sodium intake, high consumption of red and processed meats, elevated phosphorus from processed foods, too much added sugar and refined carbs, and insufficient intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Diet can also indirectly contribute to CKD. Diabetes, the leading cause, accounts for about 44% of cases. Hypertension is the second leading cause. Cardiovascular disease and smoking reduce kidney blood flow and function. Obesity, NSAID use, autoimmune diseases like lupus, and family history also raise CKD risk.

Dietary treatments

For those living with non-dialysis CKD, the four key components to limit are sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and protein. Eating a minimally processed plant-centric diet that emphasizes whole fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, beans, and mushrooms, with minimal, if any, emphasis on animal products may be an easier way to manage this.

However, for more specifics, the National Kidney Foundation and American Heart Association recommend limiting sodium to less than 1,500 mg/day. Protein intake should be reduced to about 0.27 g per pound of body weight for stage 3 CKD, and 0.25 g per pound for stage 4 and non-dialysis stage 5. Potassium intake is recommended between 2,000 and 4,000 mg daily for those with mild to moderate CKD. Reducing red meat and ultra-processed foods can help lower phosphorus intake down to the recommended 800 mg/day maximum.

Additionally, limiting added sugars to less than 10% per day or eliminating them and reducing saturated fat to below 10% of all calories will help. Staying well hydrated also facilitates blood and nutrients flowing to the kidneys and helps them with waste removal.

Medications may be needed to control blood pressure and blood sugar in order to slow progression.

Conclusion

Prevention, as usual, is by far the best intervention. A registered dietitian as part of one’s medical team can be a tremendous asset in reducing progression and risk while helping achieve other worthy dietary goals.

