Local Cinnabon owners sponsors Bread and Broth Adopt A Day

From left to right: Laura Melin Alvarez, Rogelio Gutierrez, Damon Partridge, Grace Partridge, Kristi Partridge, and Margarita Lizaola.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Cinnabon in Heavenly Village partnered with Bread and Broth on the non-profit’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program.

“Bread & Broth provides such a wonderful and important service to the community, and we are so happy to help out”, shared Kristi Partridge as she took a moment from her volunteer duties at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on July 24. Kristi and her husband, Damon, are the owners of the Cinnabon store located in Harvey’s Casino and they were thrilled to sponsor their first Adopt A Day.

Attending their sponsorship meal were Damon and Kristi Partridge and their daughter Grace, along with Cinnabon team member Laura Melin Alvarez and friends Rogelio Gutierrez (Laura’s husband) and Margarita Lizaola. Being responsible for serving world-famous cinnamon rolls and fresh coffee, this Adopt A Day team was all about providing the best experience for the Monday Meal dinner guests.

After spending an hour helping with the dinner’s setup, the Cinnabon team joined the Bread & Broth volunteers serving the seventy-seven dinner guests bags of food to take home and a ravioli lasagna entrée served with broccoli and a green garden salad. According to Grace, “It was fun serving the desserts because everyone was very nice.”

Bread & Broth would like to thank and acknowledge the support that the Partridge family contributes to the B&B organization. In addition to hosting the July 24 Monday Meal, Kristi and Grace have been volunteering with the B&B 4 Kids’ program.

While Kristi volunteers once a month during the school year packing and delivering bags filled with kid-friendly food for the weekend to LTUSD students, both she and Grace volunteer during the summer to pack food bags for local children and Child Care Centers which service low-income families. Kudos to the Partridge family for their commitment to the members of our community.

Submitted by: Bread & Broth