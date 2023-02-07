Citizen arrest placed on elderly South Tahoe woman

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local woman was placed under a citizen’s arrest this past Saturday for disturbing the peace, authorities said.

After 21 calls, in a 30-day time frame, officials said a citizen’s arrest was signed and executed by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Carol Sharafian, a local 77-year-old woman, was yelling obscenities, according to South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Scott Crivelli.

“This charge would normally result in a cite and release, but since this is an ongoing issue, which was likely to continue, a custodial arrest is permitted and lawful,” Crivelli said.

Sharafian has since been released from custody.