City along with the Beach Retreat, ECO-CLEAN Solutions, League to Save Lake Tahoe reschedules beach-cleaning robot deployment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The public is invited to get a firsthand look at the BEBOT in action at Conolley Beach. ECO-CLEAN Solutions and the League to Save Lake Tahoe will conduct the beach cleaning and be on hand to answer questions about the BEBOT and how it operates.

The event, which was rescheduled due to weather, will be held Thursday, August 24, 9 -10:30 a.m. at Conolley Beach (located at the Beach Retreat), 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

taff from the City of South Lake Tahoe, ECO-CLEAN Solutions, Beach Retreat, and the League will work together to ensure that data collected from this cleanup will bring awareness to recreating sustainably in Lake Tahoe. Information from this effort will become publicly available and be used for policy solutions aimed at litter prevention around the Basin.

To learn about the BEBOT, visit keeptahoeblue.org/bebot andeco-cleansolutions.com.