City and partners cut the ribbon for Sugar Pine Village’s grand opening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The affordable housing units in progress for the last two years in South Lake Tahoe finally had their grand opening this Thursday. Mayor Cody Bass along with Julie Regan of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), Ann Silverberg of Related California, and Lyn Barnett of the Saint Joseph Community Land Trust (SJCLT) cut the ribbon and heralded in a bright new phase of affordable housing on the rainy day.

Sugar Pine Village’s Phase 1 building. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The first phase of Sugar Pine Village is located at 1029 Tata Lane and has 68 units, which includes floorplans from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The project began development two years ago after Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-06-19, which aimed to address California’s housing crisis by utilizing excess state-owned lands for affordable housing.

Related California and SJCLT are the two partners who worked on the program, but were bolstered by many other groups, especially the City of South Lake Tahoe and the TRPA, which respectively funded the project and streamlined the permitting. Other groups included the Department of General Services, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), Century, Lawney Architecture, Studio T Square, Deacon, Citibank, and Redstone Investors.

Ann Silverberg, the CEO of Related California’s NorCal Affordable and Northwest Divisions, was the primary speaker for the event. She praised the many organizations and partners responsible for the completion of Sugar Pine Village, and said, “This, like no other project, is the sum contribution of all its efforts.”

The project weathered difficult hurdles such as the COVID-19 pandemic, skyrocketing interest rates, and competitive funding arenas. “We were heads-down, white-knuckled, saying, ‘we must continue,'” said Silverberg, “It is nothing short of a miracle that we are here today.”

Secretary of Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, Tomiquia Moss expressed that Sugar Pine Village was important not just for the community, but for housing as a whole in California. “This is one of our first projects that has come to fruition under this order… when I think about examples of building and expanding on affordable housing, I think of Sugar Pine Village.”

The project was also the first to receive the Department of Housing and Community Development excess sites grant, according to Michael Coulom, HCD’s senior housing innovation manager.

Craig Shields, the section chief of the climate investments branch of HCD, highlighted the importance of modular housing, a practice of construction where sections are factory-built, then brought to the site. It reduces onsite construction time, which was important for South Lake Tahoe’s seasonal construction restrictions and the environmental impact of long running construction. Modular housing helped bring Sugar Pine to the end of Phase 1 in just two years and is projected to be used in other housing projects around the Basin.

Ana Lasso, the director of DGS called the project “a gem” and indicated Sugar Pine Village would likely become a nationwide model, since other states look to California’s model of addressing housing. She also thanked the union workers and said, “These [housing] projects kept the economy alive during the pandemic.”

Mayor Cody Bass addresses the audience at Sugar Pine Village. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Mayor Cody Bass expressed his hope that Sugar Pine would “be a roadmap and model across the state.” He thanked the community for coming together and understanding the need for the effort to create affordable housing. Bass also was excited for the opening of Cascade Kitchens and new bike paths for Sugar Pine Village, which would improve walkability and “revitalize this part of town.”

The TRPA, which helped make the permitting for Sugar Pine possible, was represented by executive director Julie Regan. She said, “Housing is life… and housing is interconnected to our environment.” She highlighted that affordable housing in the Basin would make it easier for people to work and live in the same town rather than driving in, reducing emissions and protecting the environment. Regan finished by saying, “If we can do this here, it can be done anywhere.”

Lyn Barnett of the SJCLT called the project a “dream come true, blessed by Saint Joseph.” SJCLT will also be working on more modular housing projects in the Basin, such as Kateri Village.

Brooke Laine, Supervisor of District 5, said, “The city of South Lake Tahoe has for decades been building affordable housing.” She was happy that residents welcomed the project and indicated that there are currently about 600 people on the interest list—proving its importance and necessity in the area.

Wendy Warswick speaks about her living experiences in South Lake Tahoe. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Finally, one of the new residents for Sugar Pine Village spoke—Wendy Warswick, a South Lake Tahoe native. Warswick teared up as she spoke saying, “[Sugar Pine Village] has made me so proud of this town. This is one of the first really positive things I’ve seen happen in this town.” Warswick’s previous building was old and damaged by fire—her friend, who saw an article about Sugar Pine Village encouraged her to apply for housing. “When I got the email that I was approved, I was beyond stunned.”

Amid applause, Silverberg said, “Wendy, welcome home.”

Warswick was the first resident that Silverberg met, but she told the Tribune that she was looking forward to visiting when more residents move in. “We had so much momentum and support in this project that helped us overcome those hurdles through Phase 1, and we’re excited by the challenge [of finishing further phases] and ready to take it on.”

The first phase of Sugar Pine Village residents will be moved in before the end of November, just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving in their new homes.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.