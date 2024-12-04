City announces Christmas Fire Engine Schedule
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue announced the return of its beloved Christmas Fire Engine tradition. Once again, the festive engine will cruise through the City streets this holiday season, spreading joy and giving out candy canes to all.
Special Appearances:
Residents can get an up-close look at the Christmas Engine on December 13 and 14 at the City’s Festival of Winter Lights near the Rec Center. The engine will be available for photos from 4 to 6 p.m. on both days.
Please keep in mind that we make every effort to make sure the fire engine runs on schedule, but sometimes bad weather or big incidents could change the schedule.
Christmas Engine Route Schedule:
- Tuesday 12/10 Barton / Tahoe Island
- Wednesday 12/11 Sierra Blvd
- Thursday 12/12 Ski Run Area
- Friday 12/13 Al Tahoe Blvd
- Saturday 12/14 Keys Blvd / State Streets
- Sunday 12/15 Glenwood
- Monday 12/16 Keys Blvd/ Venice Dr
- Tuesday 12/17 Springwood / Bijou Pines
- Wednesday 12/18 South Y / Tata Ln
- Thursday 12/19 Heavenly Valley
- Friday 12/20 Stateline/Pioneer Tr
- Saturday 12/21 Stateline / Hotels
- Sunday 12/22 Gardner Mtn
- Monday 12/23 Main Areas
- Tuesday 12/24 Lake Tahoe Blvd
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.