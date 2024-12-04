City announces Christmas Fire Engine Schedule

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue announced the return of its beloved Christmas Fire Engine tradition. Once again, the festive engine will cruise through the City streets this holiday season, spreading joy and giving out candy canes to all.

Special Appearances:

Residents can get an up-close look at the Christmas Engine on December 13 and 14 at the City’s Festival of Winter Lights near the Rec Center. The engine will be available for photos from 4 to 6 p.m. on both days.

Please keep in mind that we make every effort to make sure the fire engine runs on schedule, but sometimes bad weather or big incidents could change the schedule.

Christmas Engine Route Schedule: