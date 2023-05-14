City announces first Arts, Culture and Tourism micro grant awards

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission on Tuesday, may 9, awarded a total of $15,000 to four applicants for the inaugural Microgrant Program.

The microgrant program seeks to provide opportunities for arts and culture in the community that are free and accessible to all. A total of 11 applicants were reviewed by a panel consisting of the ACT Chair Bryan Yerian, ACT Commissioner Eleanor Brennan, the city’s sustainability coordinator, and the city’s financial services supervisor.

The panel was created to carefully assess each applicant and make a recommendation to the full ACT Commission for consideration. Awardees demonstrated artistic merit and aligned with the ACT Commission’s mission, vision, and values while promoting the city’s strategic priorities. The ACT Commission unanimously approved the review panels recommendation.

The following are the inaugural program’s grant recipients:

South Lake Tahoe Pride (funding requested for mural) $3,000; Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada (funding requested for mural) $5,000; Kristen Schwartz (funding requested for e-book) $2,600; Tahoe Valley VAPA (funding requested to enhance AV for theater) $4,400.

More information will be provided as these projects are finalized and get underway.

The city wants to thank all applicants who applied and did not receive funds this year. Visit http://www.cityofslt.us/ACTmicrogrants for more information on award criteria and guidelines.

Source: City of South Lake Tahoe