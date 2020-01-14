City appoints Brad Kilger as interim city manager

Brad Kilger

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe has decided on an interim city manager to replace the soon to be departed Frank Rush.

City council on Tuesday hired Brad Kilger during a marathon meeting that lasted all day and into the evening.

Kilger retired in 2019 as the city manager of Martinez in Contra Costa County. He has over 40 years of professional municipal government experience, according to information provided by the city.

Kilger has previously served as city manager for the cities of Benicia and Ceres, and the town of Yucca Valley.

In addition to having extensive public sector management experience, his primary field of technical expertise is in economic and community development. In that capacity he has served as community and economic development director in the cities of Modesto, Murrieta, and the town of Apple Valley. He has also held the positions of planning director and deputy planning director for San Bernardino.

Kilger received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental sciences from the University of California Riverside and a Masters Degree in business administration from California State University, San Bernardino. He holds a certificate in economic development from California State University, Bakersfield and is a credentialed member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Kilger is a member of the International City/County Management Association and the California City Managers Foundation. He serves as the ICMA/League of California Cities Senior Advisor for the Central Valley Division of the City Manager’s Department.

He has previously served as President of the League of Cities City Managers Department, President of the California Redevelopment Association, vice-chair of the California Rural Development Council, on the board of directors for the California Association for Local Economic Development and as a member of the California Planning Roundtable.