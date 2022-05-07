City campground opens, officials advise campers to follow BBQ, fire rules

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s Campground by the Lake opened Friday for dry camping and city officials are reminding campers how to be responsible with fire.

The city said charcoal and propane is allowed for barbecue cooking, and wood campfires are allowed in the designated campfire rings. However, later this year when basin-wide fire restrictions go into place, the campground will also be restricted to no campfires and no charcoal barbecues.

The campground is monitored by city staff to make sure everyone is being responsible with charcoal and campfires.

If it is a red flag day, no flames of any kind are allowed in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service determines red flag days. All fire stations will have large red flags flying out in front when it is a red flag day and notifications are sent out through press releases and social media.

As always, open wood burning is never allowed at residences inside the city limits.

For more information, contact South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Sallie Ross or Interim Fire Chief Jim Drennan at 530-542-6160.

For questions related to the campground, visit http://ow.ly/5kt050J1JWe .