City cancels community event due to increased fire activity
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Out of an abundance of caution due to the latest developments of the Caldor Fire, the decision has been made to postpone the Welcome Back Tahoe, Honoring Our Heroes Community Event originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, officials announced Wednesday.
“South Lake Tahoe firefighters continue to be actively engaged on the incident,” said a press release. “We will reassess as conditions improve and will provide an update as soon as the event is rescheduled. We look forward to gathering as a community to give back to those impacted by the Caldor Fire devastation throughout El Dorado County and to give thanks to our heroes.”
For more information on the Caldor Fire and updated developments, read the Tribune’s story or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801 and https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
City cancels community event due to increased fire activity
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Out of an abundance of caution due to the latest developments of the Caldor Fire, the decision has been made to postpone the Welcome Back Tahoe, Honoring Our Heroes Community…