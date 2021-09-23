City cancels community event due to increased fire activity

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Out of an abundance of caution due to the latest developments of the Caldor Fire, the decision has been made to postpone the Welcome Back Tahoe, Honoring Our Heroes Community Event originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, officials announced Wednesday.

“South Lake Tahoe firefighters continue to be actively engaged on the incident,” said a press release. “We will reassess as conditions improve and will provide an update as soon as the event is rescheduled. We look forward to gathering as a community to give back to those impacted by the Caldor Fire devastation throughout El Dorado County and to give thanks to our heroes.”

For more information on the Caldor Fire and updated developments, read the Tribune’s story or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801 and https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx .