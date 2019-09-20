City of South Lake Tahoe comes to people for chat about Loop Road

Citizens were able to weigh in on what amenities they would like to see in their neighborhood.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Citizens that would most be affected by the Loop Road Project were invited to informally talk with members of the city’s government about the project.

City council members, City Attorney Heather Stroud, City Manager Frank Rush and several people working on the project gathered at the Fern Road cul-de-sac Wednesday, Sept. 18, to answer questions.

The Loop Road project, which would redirect U.S. 50 behind the casino corridor, has been a possibility for many years. Recently, Tahoe Regional Planning Authority approved permits to move forward on the project with several conditions.

The conditions include affordable housing being built prior to the project starting and public amenities.

Although the city does not have jurisdiction over the project, council felt it was important to give citizens a chance to give their opinions and ask questions.

“We want to meet the people where they are,” said Chris Fiore, communications manager for the city. “That’s why we’re out here in the rain and cold, it’s to get people the right information at the right time.”

The city offered citizens pizza and beverages while they made their way from booth to booth, each booth focusing on a different part of the project.

Neighborhood resident Cory Hannis liked the change of scenery, saying not everyone wants to attend a formal meeting.

“It’s a different way of going about things,” Hannis said. “I do like how they are doing this.”

People weighed in on what public amenities they would like to see, such as children’s playgrounds and walking trails. They also gave feedback on walking and biking transit, saying they’d like to see pedestrian lighting and bike share locations.

The most controversial part of the project is the relocation of certain housing to make room for the road.

Fiore said the city went to each of those houses and personally invited them to this meeting.

Rush said the project is likely still several years away from starting. TRPA must first secure funding.

The council will meet on Oct. 1, although they don’t have a say on whether the project moves forward.