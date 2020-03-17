City monitoring COVID-19; suggests residents follow state, federal guidelines

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and is encouraging the public and local businesses to comply with guidelines set by federal, state and local agencies.

“This crisis is unprecedented, but we know this community is resilient,” said Mayor Jason Collin in a press release. “We are taking steps to minimize the health impact on the residents and visitors of South Lake Tahoe, while supporting all those who are working tirelessly to serve our community.”

For employees, the city is providing disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in high traffic areas, and is allowing employees to work from home if needed.

All city officials and members of the public will be provided with the ability to participate in council and planning commission meetings by phone.

All essential services will be provided throughout the pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is encouraging all bars, wineries, breweries and nightclubs to close and encourage restaurants to operate at 50% capacity. Newsom has encouraged people 65 and older to stay home. President Trump has also asked people not to gather in groups of 10 or more.

The city is recommending everyone follows those suggestions.

