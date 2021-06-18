City Council accepts property donation from Friends of Ski Run

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday, June 15, accepted a property donation to create a new community park on Ski Run Boulevard.

The park will support the council’s strategic priority of developing “a park or community garden in every neighborhood.”

Though this is just the beginning stages of park development for this neighborhood, Friends of Ski Run has been diligently advocating for this project for six years. They recognized the need for a gathering place for the neighborhood.

“Families and children of the Ski Run neighborhood will now have a safe, accessible area to play in and spend quality time together,” said Devin Middlebrook, Mayor Pro Tem in a press release. “This has been a major goal of mine and I’m so excited to see it progress. I look forward to seeing the park construction break ground and am grateful to the Friends of Ski Run for this generous collaboration.”

The city, under the memorandum of understanding, will be responsible for ownership, operation, and maintenance of Ski Run Park, while the Friends of Ski Run may act as an advisor on proposed projects, fundraise to support the design, construction, maintenance, operation, and may provide volunteers to carry out the development and maintenance of the park.





The property donation was made possible by Wynn and Lauren Ruji, Lincoln and Galena Elsa, Chris and Victoria McNamara, and Corey and Marina Rich.

Source: City of South Lake Tahoe