City Council amends two area plans ‘in the spirit of Measure T’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Changes to the Tourist Core Area Plan were on the table at City Council on Tuesday, June 18, alongside changes to the Tahoe Valley Area Plan.

The city had similar intentions for both plan changes, save a few specific changes to the Tahoe Valley plan, referred to as the TVAP.

The plans, which create the policy framework and land guidance for both areas, received updates in order to align with new state laws, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s goals, and current city strategic goals.

Much of the changes centered around increasing housing opportunities, activating town centers, and increasing transportation and circulation opportunities.

These applied to height, density, parking, outdoor dining, and others matters.

For the Tourist Core Area Plan or TCAP, Council approved height increases for the Tourist Core Mixed-Used District from 56 feet to 65 feet to support increased housing opportunities and the increase in density, which was also approved.

The max density in town centers within the TCAP has increased to 65 units with 100% deed restricted housing able to exceed this limit. Council also accepted a minimum density standard, requiring 12 units per acre with exemptions for certain mixed-use projects in the TCAP area.

This minimum density has also been applied to multifamily developments in all districts in the TVAP with the mixed-use exemption. Maximum density has increased to 65 in town centers and 25 elsewhere with the same exceedances allowed for 100% deed restricted housing as mentioned in the TCAP.

Both plans also received changes to their bike parking, green building program and outdoor dining parameters.

The TVAP’s Emerald Bay Residential District now has a new name after the amendment adoptions. It’s called the Emerald Bay Connection Corridor District due to discussions to pursue a parking hub/mobility center near the Town Center Core District and possibility of including parcels in this district as potential sites.

The city is addressing issues property owners are having with finding new tenants in the healthcare district of the TVAP area as practitioners are relocating with Barton’s expansion into Nevada. These amendments open up the permissible uses allowed within that district to those allowed in neighborhood professional districts.

City staff also proposed changes to address a recent trend in which property owners convert duplexes and triplexes into single family dwellings, and then obtain a vacation home rental permit. This results in a loss of housing in town centers. In order to mitigate this, they’ve created a No Net Loss of Housing measure within both area plans, prohibiting resulting single-family dwellings from obtaining VHR permits. The measure also requires any units not rebuilt on site to get developed within the area plan boundary so there is no net loss of housing.

While both area plan updates incorporated this new No Net Loss of Housing strategy, the proposed TVAP update went further and offered a clause prohibiting condos created from multi-family units from becoming VHRs as well.

Staff’s explanation of having this in the TVAP and not the TCAP was to send a message that longterm housing was needed in the TVAP area, while encouraging tourist uses in the tourist core area.

After lengthy discussions, Mayor Cody Bass came to the conclusion that due to Measure T, there will always be opportunity for longterm rentals in the TVAP residential areas, but these types of condo conversions should be allowed in commercial areas of the TVAP. “There are a lot of really struggling businesses there,” the Mayor said and explained he’s heard from many of those businesses that they want to see more overnight visitation there.

“It really, for me, goes back to measure T. The people voted on that,” he said, “that is the spirit of Measure T, is to allow these uses in that zone.”

Councilmember Tamara Wallace agreed. “When Measure T went into effect, the businesses in midtown and the businesses at the Y have really struggled without the VHRs in the neighborhoods, which was what the voters asked for,” she said, “but this is a way for us to continue supporting the businesses at that end of town.”

Wallace made the motion and council passed it, adopting the TVAP amendment with a change allowing the condo conversions.

Another largely discussed topic consisted of changes to both commercial and residential parking. The adopted changes allow commercial users to reduce their parking when located within a half a mile of a transit stop. Those users may also reduce parking further if they incorporate alternative transportation measures.

For residential parking, the staff report says one parking space shall be permitted per residential unit. However, if a deed restriction is placed on the property, parking may be reduced by 20%, making the property owner responsible for parking management.

Some felt these parking changes didn’t provide enough flexibility. Both Nick Speal and Amelia Richmond suggested during public comment that the city should have parking recommendations, instead of parking minimums. Speal provided an example of a coffee shop in the path of pedestrian traffic due to its location next to a beach or hotel, saying it could start up without worrying about parking. “A lot of cities are moving towards eradicating parking minimums,” Speal said.

Within discussion, Councilmember Robbins suggested adopting something similar in which parking requirements would be eliminated if a business is under a certain square footage and in the tourist core.

Planning Manager John Hitchcock said this could be a viable option. However, the amendment changes come close to accomplishing this goal already. He carried on the example of a small coffee shop. He informed council one parking space is required per 350 square feet of floor area. Plan amendments provide the ability to further reduce parking with the additional of added pedestrian or bicycle facilities. Hitchock said you essentially wouldn’t have to have parking at all already for a small coffee shop, if certain criteria were meant.

Wallace raised concerns about employee parking as well as reduced biking and walking in the winter time. She and staff pointed out if the city allowed businesses be built without parking, it could create illegal parking and other issues in surrounding areas. “If you don’t build it,” Wallace said, “they will still come.”

Bass agreed the winter months could reduce bike usage and eliminating parking for certain businesses could mean people will park in other business parking, negatively impacting those businesses. But that doesn’t mean that one day he couldn’t support the idea.

“It’s not that I can’t support, it’s that I can’t support the cart before the horse theory,” saying although it’s moving in that direction, South Tahoe’s transit is not at a point to support this type of policy yet.

Council passed both the TCAP and TVAP amendments, accepting the parking changes as proposed.

A copy of both area plan updates are available on South Lake Tahoe’s June 18 City Council Agenda, linked on their website .