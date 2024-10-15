City Council candidate Marjorie Green no longer seeking seat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Marjorie Green, one of seven city council candidates for the City of South Lake Tahoe, provided the following statement to the Tribune on Monday, Oct. 14:

“Hi South Lake Tahoe!

Thank you for your consideration in this race but I am no longer seeking a seat this election. Based on the first debate I really like the emphasis on collaboration from both Aimi and Keith.

I hope we can continue to be mindful and kind to each other through these elections. Be wary of divisiveness, as we can always accomplish greater things together!”

Although Green has chosen to no longer campaign, the deadline to withdraw from the race has passed. Her name will still appear on November’s ballot alongside the other candidates running for the two available seats, Caitlin McMahon, Aimi Xistra, Heather Cade-Bauer, Nick Speal, David Jinkens, and Keith Roberts.