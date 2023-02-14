City Council commits more than $850k to microtransit services

The Lake link service area on the South Shore.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council during Tuesday’s meeting committed $862,500 to microtransit services.

In addition to renewing the current agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association by 16 months for a total of $200,000 for the operation of the existing Lake Link microtransit service, the City Council has committed $662,500 toward the expansion of this service. This additional funding commitment is intended to be used as seed money toward further fundraising toward the total $3.25 million estimated total cost.

The current service zone encompasses a three-mile area that extends from Kingsbury/Stateline in Nevada to the Al Tahoe/LTCC neighborhoods in California. The additional funding would go toward expanding the service territory to the remainder of the city limits, further enhancing a popular on-demand mobility option.

Raymond Suarez, executive director of SS/TMA said, “Continuation of the current service and potential expansion to the full city limits represents a tremendous milestone for transit operations and mobility options in the South Shore, benefitting our workforce, those without a vehicle, and those wanting to do their part in reducing vehicle miles travelled. We are incredibly grateful to the City of South Lake Tahoe for being a regional leader in transportation for all.”

“The City strongly believes in ensuring transit opportunities for residents and visitors, and this funding commitment clearly demonstrates that transit is, and will remain, a top priority,” said City Manager Joe Irvin.

Source: City of South Lake Tahoe