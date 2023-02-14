City Council commits more than $850k to microtransit services
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council during Tuesday’s meeting committed $862,500 to microtransit services.
In addition to renewing the current agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association by 16 months for a total of $200,000 for the operation of the existing Lake Link microtransit service, the City Council has committed $662,500 toward the expansion of this service. This additional funding commitment is intended to be used as seed money toward further fundraising toward the total $3.25 million estimated total cost.
The current service zone encompasses a three-mile area that extends from Kingsbury/Stateline in Nevada to the Al Tahoe/LTCC neighborhoods in California. The additional funding would go toward expanding the service territory to the remainder of the city limits, further enhancing a popular on-demand mobility option.
Raymond Suarez, executive director of SS/TMA said, “Continuation of the current service and potential expansion to the full city limits represents a tremendous milestone for transit operations and mobility options in the South Shore, benefitting our workforce, those without a vehicle, and those wanting to do their part in reducing vehicle miles travelled. We are incredibly grateful to the City of South Lake Tahoe for being a regional leader in transportation for all.”
“The City strongly believes in ensuring transit opportunities for residents and visitors, and this funding commitment clearly demonstrates that transit is, and will remain, a top priority,” said City Manager Joe Irvin.
Source: City of South Lake Tahoe
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.