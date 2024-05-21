City Council confirms active transportation projects, takes action for local preference for affordable housing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City Council passed a motion at their meeting on Tuesday, May 7, confirming a list of active transportation projects for the city’s Capital Improvement Program. The Bicycle Advisory Committee developed the list based on their priorities that assessed whether a project creates linkages, has a large volume of users, provides safety enhancement in high traffic areas, is feasible and provides equitable access.

The list provides projects in priority rankings for near term and long term funding. The first phase, 1A, identifies projects the city is currently pursuing funding for or already has funding for. Phase 1B is the next generation of projects for funding. Long term projects are in phases 2-4.

There are a total of five priority groups totaling $139 million dollars of work.

The staff reports notes, “While these numbers are high, it is important to note that in the last 10 years, the City has completed approximately $26.2 million dollars worth of grant-funded active transportation and Complete Streets projects,” listing the Harrison Ave Streetscape Improvement and Bike Trail, Sierra Boulevard Complete Streets Project, Lake Tahoe Boulevard Class 1 bike trail and others.

Complete Streets Program Manager Jason Burke told council the city feeds their projects to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to update their active transportation plan. “The goal here of course is to create a regional network, not build paths to nowhere, but have them all connect together to create a viable network.”

City Council approved a prioritized list of active transportation projects for the city’s Capital Improvement Program on Tuesday, May 7. Provided

Those on the initial round of projects include Bijou Park Multi-Use Connector Path, Dennis Machida Memorial Greenway Phase 1C, Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Project Phase II, Tahoe Valley Greenbelt (Barton Connector Paths), and others. The full list is provided as a link on the May 7 agenda, found on the city’s website.

Ski Run Business Improvement District Assessment

City Council held a public hearing and passed a resolution confirming the Ski Run Business Improvement District annual report and assessment levy on business licenses for 2024/2025.

The annual assessment will remain the same as previous years at 25% of the annual Business and Professions Tax and $2.00 per lineal foot of property frontage on Ski Run Blvd, if the property is owned by the business license holder.

Consent agenda

Council passed the 2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, and approved the purchase of two street sweepers, within the consent agenda.

They also passed an item appropriating funds for a disparate impact analysis report for a local preference policy for affordable housing. Such a policy is becoming more common throughout California jurisdictions, according to the staff report, to protect vulnerable populations from experiencing displacement or helping those who have been displaced.

A local preference policy must adhere to state and federal Fair Housing rules. The disparate impact report helps ensure the developed policy does that. The city has engaged RSG, Inc. to prepare the report and present it to council for $50,000.

Council also passed a resolution authorizing the City Manager to submit an application for a permanent local housing allocation for Sugar Pine Village Phase 2B.

Proclamations

Mayor Cody Bass presented three proclamations at council, designating May as:

Mental Health Awareness Month

National Military Appreciation Month

Building Safety Month

City Council coverage provided in other articles includes approval of a report on vacancy tax impacts, 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Blvd affordable housing project, fire severity zones, pride month designation, and Mid-Town Area Plan kick-off. A recording of the entire meeting and agenda is available on the city’s website .