City Council developments: South Tahoe’s ADA Evaluation, Ski Run BID assessment, basin entry fee presentation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In addition to topics on accessory dwelling units, budget, smoother and safer roads, rental housing elements, and tidying up the City, the March 12 City Council addressed accessibility concerns, an annual assessment, and a presentation on a topic that has received a mixed bag of support since it was initially proposed almost four decades ago.

$14 Million in ADA improvements

The City updated its Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan at the City Council on March 12. The evaluation began in October 2022. It identifies barriers limiting accessibility in policies, programs, procedures, and the City’s physical environment, from city-owned buildings and parks to pedestrian facilities in the public right-of-way. The evaluation identified almost $14 million worth of items broken down into three phases over 12 fiscal years.

The airport, ice arena, Lakeview Commons, parking garage, Senior Center, and transportation stations are listed as priorities for Phase 1. Within Phase 2 are the art building, Regan Beach, golf course, parks, campgrounds, playfields, and museum. Phase 3 lists fire stations, information services, police department, and corp yard.

The exterior and interior elements assessed included parking, sidewalks and paths, protruding objects, curbs and ramps, common area entrances and exits, signs and alarms, and many others.

In addition to addressing the physical limitations within the City, the evaluation also identified room for improvement on the City’s website and in policies. For example, the website currently does not have an accessibility page listing recreation areas with accessible features or assistance. Within City policy, the evaluation points out there are no procedures for staff training in supporting the disabled community.

At the meeting, presenter with consultant Bureau Veritas, Justin Vang, said the Transition Plan is flexible and fluid and can change throughout the process after public commenters caused Council to question the sequence of phased projects. The tactics Bureau Veritas used in creating the phasing encompassed public feedback and visual observations.

City Manager Joseph Irvin recommended merging ADA plans with other capital projects in the City.

Council present unanimously approved the evaluation. Mayor Cody Bass was absent.

Annual assessment of Ski Run Business Improvement District members

Council also approved this year’s letter of intent to levy an assessment to the Ski Run Business Improvement District members. A public hearing on the Ski Run Business Improvement District Advisory Board’s annual report and proposed budget has been set for the members to provide protests either written or verbally at Council’s meeting on May 7. If a majority of businesses do not protest, Council may adopt the report as filed.

This report allows the finance department to include improvement district assessments with the annual business license renewal billing for the 2024/2025 business tax year.

According to the staff report, the method of assessment for the 2024/2025 year remains the same as previous years at 25% of annual Business and Professions Tax and $2.00 per linear foot of property frontage on Ski Run Blvd, if the property is owned by a business license holder.

An Eco-Fund for Eco-Fun

Council heard a presentation on a proposed Basin Entry Fee from community member Chad Hayes. The fee was pitched by Hayes as “an eco-fund for eco-fun” to offset the environmental impacts of visitors. He explained studies show people are willing to pay a fee if the funds are used for environmental purposes.

The presenter said the benefit of this fee, as opposed to transient occupancy tax, is it captures revenue of day trippers, which represents about 44% of vehicle trips entering the Tahoe Basin. Overnight visitors comprise 9%.

Later to the Tribune, City Attorney Heather Stroud said establishing a basin entry fee is not within the City’s authority. It would require cooperation and coordination with other basin agencies including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the States of California and Nevada.

According to Julie Regan at the Jan. 24 Governing Board Meeting, the idea of a basin entry fee has been discussed since the eighties. Currently, the idea is on hold as both California and Nevada administrations aren’t considering it a feasible solution.

The TRPA says their 2020 Regional Transportation Plan estimated a shortfall in funding to finish planned projects of about $400 million. The agency does not have the authority to create tax revenue to complete the projects, so a Bi-State Consultation on Transportation for Lake Tahoe was formed to identify possible funding sources and an action plan to do so.

Out of the array of sources proposed in the action plan, the TRPA says very few are fee-based, but those that are include local roadway fees such as zonal congestion charges for Tahoe’s most popular recreation corridors. An actual basin entry fee was not specifically identified. They say it has always received a mix of support.

Items Council passed within the consent agenda encompass multiple department annual reports, a South Tahoe Public Utility District Water Conservation rebate program, and grant receipt of Fire Department Life Safety House for fire safety education.

The entire meeting and agenda can be viewed on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Website .